Look, the digital marketing game is flooded with agencies that talk big but deliver mid results. EA Eagle Digital is different. They actually move the needle for serious players. Fortune 500 companies and ambitious brands that want to dominate, not just “participate.”

Specializing in Elite SEO, Reputation Management, and Viral PR, these guys don’t just run campaigns. They engineer market dominance.

Founded in 2024 and based in San Francisco (with tech ops running worldwide), EA Eagle Digital as a digital marketing agency has already helped their clients generate over $180 million in revenue through smart, no-BS strategies.

The Erfan Azimi Factor

What really sets them apart is the founder and CEO, Erfan Azimi. Dude’s a beast in the SEO world. He blew up after dropping one of the deepest breakdowns of the Google Leak showing exactly how to read between the lines of what Google’s actually doing and turn it into real advantage.

His whole vibe is: “We don’t just play the game , we help shape it for the brands that want to lead.”

That mindset is baked into everything EA Eagle Digital does.

The Three Things That Actually Matter

Next-Level Enterprise SEO They combine real insights from the Google leaks with their own proprietary AI systems. While most agencies are still guessing or using outdated tactics, EA Eagle stays ahead of every algorithm update. The result? Higher rankings, stronger visibility, and traffic that actually compounds over time. Viral PR & Reputation Management In today’s world, perception is everything. EA Eagle Digital knows how to craft stories that spread like crazy while protecting and elevating your brand’s rep. They turn media buzz and social conversations into actual business growth. Full-Funnel Digital Strategy From Google Ads and Meta Ads to organic reach, creative, and everything in between — they build cohesive strategies that actually work together instead of random one-off campaigns.

Real Results & Recognition

In 2025 they took home “Best Digital Strategy Agency” at the World Technology Awards. Clients are giving them straight 10/10s across the board, talking about the transparency, the strategy, and the actual ROI they’re seeing.

Most agencies are stuck in tactic mode; running ads, posting content, chasing rankings. EA Eagle Digital is playing a bigger game:

– They actually take the time to understand your brand, your “why,” and the real competitive landscape.

– They mix bold, creative ideas with hardcore data and tracking.

– Total transparency

– Lean but elite team that gives you big-agency firepower with personal attention.

They also keep it ethical. No black-hat nonsense or overpromising. Just sustainable, smart marketing.