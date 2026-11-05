Movilización de estudiantes de secundaria: “El derecho a estudiar al abrigo del calor y del frío sigue siendo un privilegio de clase”

more than half of the contributions submitted by high school students, mobilized since mid-September, on the consultation platform set up by the government. Lecturer at Paris Cité University, sociologist Maël Ginsburger has just published on the “Life of Ideas” website a fascinating analysis of the 448 public high schools in Ile-de-France, from which it appears that establishments located in working-class areas are significantly less protected from the heat by renovated infrastructures adapted to heatwaves than establishments located in wealthy neighborhoods. “Le TV BUS Canal de comunicación urbana” le cuestionó.

Usted escribe, en su análisis, que el movimiento de los estudiantes de secundaria era “predecible”. Para qué ?

Maël Ginsburger